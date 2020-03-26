Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Homes and Buildings (H&B) Industry Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The homes and buildings (H&B) industry is strongly driven by the penetration of IoT at the field level of buildings and the emerging adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions at the management level and cloud-based data analytics. These technologies are significantly impacting smart homes, LED lighting, building automation and building energy management markets.

The publisher sees an increased level of awareness among building managers and customers on the value creation from these technologies. Industry participants in traditional markets such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), fire and safety and facility management (FM), are integrating digital offerings to provide technology-enabled solutions that play a vital role in the seamless integration with existing systems and delivering building performance optimisation.

The H&B industry will continue to evolve with the penetration of advanced technologies delivering energy and cost benefits and, above all, value-based outcomes.

The industry is expected to reach a size of $1,341.24 billion in 2020, with market expansion driven by high growth in segments such as smart homes, LED lighting, BEMS, HEMS and residential energy storage.



The H&B industry is a combination of traditional and high-growth markets with huge opportunities for both leading and emerging participants. Leading building technologies' participants are swiftly changing their value proposition towards improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings as well as occupants' comfort by integrating digital offerings in their existing solution and through mergers and acquisitions.

Emerging companies are innovating at a faster pace by incorporating some of the cutting-edge technologies in their product offerings, which sometimes outsmarts the product offerings of incumbents. Therefore, it is necessary for industry participants, investors and other stakeholders to know about the homes & buildings ecosystem, key growth opportunities in different segments of the industry, target regions, technologies transforming the industry and the companies to watch to stay ahead in the competition.

This outlook will help participants understand the dynamics of the industry in 2020 with a focus on key market developments and predictions.



Market predictions, trends and growth opportunities have been analysed for the study period from 2019 to 2020, with the base year as 2019. The study classifies the H&B industry under 6 key segments: 1) Lighting - LED lighting, lighting controls, smart street lighting, smart lamp poles, emergency lighting; 2) Energy Management - Residential energy storage, HVAC, refrigeration solutions, and low-voltage power distribution; 3) Automation - Building automation and BEMS; 4) Facility management; 5) Fire safety & security and 6) Smart homes.



It also assesses and discusses companies that performed well in 2019 and lists companies that are worth looking out for in 2020 based on their growth and innovation aspects.

The companies considered for the assessment include Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Carrier, Osram, Signify, Acuity Brands, Daikin, Google, Amazon, EcoEnergy Insights, Foghorn, 75F, Xiaomi, Baidu, Uplight, BrainboxAI, and Spacti.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key growth opportunities for industry participants in each segment of the H&B industry?

Which technologies are transforming the H&B industry?

What are the companies to watch out for in 2020? What to expect from them? How are they performing?

Are the leading participants working on any new solutions and product announcements in 2020?

What are the key regions to target in 2020? How are the economic, technology and regulatory factors in the regions affecting the industry's overall growth?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Predictions for 2020

Disruptive Trends - 2020

Global H&B Industry Revenue by Segments - 2019 and 2020

Regional Trends for Developed Markets - 2020

Regional Trends for Emerging Markets - 2020

Key Technologies Transforming the H&B Industry

H&B Industry - Winners of 2019

H&B 2020 - Leading Companies to Watch

H&B 2020 - Emerging Companies to Watch

Associated Research and Multimedia

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Industry Segmentation

3. 2020 Segment Outlook

Lighting

2020 Lighting Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot

Lighting - Profit Pool Analysis

Key Growth Opportunities for 2020

Smart Homes

Key Market Developments - Smart Homes

2020 Smart Homes Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot

Smart Speaker Sales Soaring High - Driving Smart Home Adoption

Key Growth Opportunities for 2020

Energy Management

2020 Energy Management Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities for 2020

Automation

2020 Automation Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot

AI - Timeline for Adoption

Key Growth Opportunities for 2020

Facility Management

2020 Facility Management Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities for 2020

Fire Safety & Security

2020 Fire Safety & Security Outlook

2020 Market Snapshot

Key Growth Opportunities for 2020

4. Regional Outlook

2020 Global Predictions - United States

2020 Global Predictions - Europe (excluding the United Kingdom)

2020 Global Predictions - United Kingdom

2020 Global Predictions - Middle East

2020 Global Predictions - Africa

2020 Global Predictions - Latin America

2020 Global Predictions - India

2020 Global Predictions - China

2020 Global Predictions - Rest of Asia-Pacific

5. Key Conclusions and Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Concluding Thoughts

6. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Global Construction Industry - Regional Overview

Regional Outlook - Asia-Pacific

Regional Outlook - Americas

Regional Outlook - European Union

Role of China, India and the US in Infrastructure Investments

Trend Overview - Investment Gap

The Big Bet on Mega Projects

List of Exhibits

