Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, AS Trigon Property Development notifies the stock exchange of a significant holding.

AS Trigon Property Development has received information from its shareholder in relation to purchase of shares. Madis Talgre purchased shares on the 23th of March 2020 and pursuant to that the aggregate holding of Madis Talgre increased over 5% threshold. As of today, the aggregate holding of Madis Talgre is 5,23% of the total voting shares in AS Trigon Property Development.

