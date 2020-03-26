FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) declared a cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on the close of business on April 6, 2020.



ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central ®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

