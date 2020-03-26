Incap Corporation March 26, 2020 at 17.15 EET

Incap's Board of Directors changes dividend proposal

Following the coronavirus situation and weakened financial visibility, the Board of Directors of Incap has reconsidered its proposal for dividend payment published in the financial statement bulletin on February 26, 2020 and amounting to EUR 0.35 per share.

The Board of Directors changes its proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2020 as follows:

The Board of Directors proposes that the AGM would authorize the Board of Directors to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.35 per share from the profits of the financial year January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, to be distributed in one or several instalments at a later stage based on the Board of Director’s assessment. The authorization would be valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

If the Board of Directors decides to exercise the authorization, the company will publish the possible decision on dividend payment separately, and at the same time confirm the pertinent record and payment dates.

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. After the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group in January 2020, Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, U.K and Hong Kong, and the company employs approximately 1300 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.