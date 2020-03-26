According to the announced financial calendar, Tivoli A/S should have held the Annual General Meeting Thursday the 23rd of April 2020, at 1:30 pm in the Tivoli Concert Hall. At an extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting the 26th of March 2020, the Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting due to the COVID-19 situation.

About the postponement, Chairman Tom Knutzen says:

“Tivoli has a long tradition for its shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting. Because of the new legislation implemented during the Corona crisis, we now have the opportunity to hold an Annual General Meeting as we usually do. Here we can meet our shareholders and review the results for 2019, but also look at what the future brings for Tivoli.”

At the same time, the Supervisory Board decided to recommend to the General Assembly that no dividend is distributed for 2019 as a result of the Corona crisis.

About the decision not to distribute a dividend, Tom Knutzen says:

“Although it is not more than 2 weeks since the Supervisory Board adopted a dividend distribution as in 2018, the development and scenarios for the Corona crisis have shown day by day that Tivoli should strengthen its equity as much as possible to withstand the potential consequences of the crisis. Therefore, the Supervisory Board will now recommend to the General Assembly that no dividend is paid on the result for 2019.”

When the ban on larger assemblies, etc. has been repealed, the Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S will set a new date for the Annual General Meeting as soon as possible and issue a revised financial calendar. Tivoli's shareholders will then receive an invitation to the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the deadlines set out in the company's articles of association.

