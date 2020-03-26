Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

In response to uncertainty around Covid-19, Sinch management has initiated a range of precautionary initiatives to protect employees and ensure maintained service delivery in all circumstances. The direct financial impact of Covid-19 currently remains limited on an overall level. Messaging volumes are developing as expected. In terms of negative effects, these are concentrated to the smaller Voice & Video segment where travel restrictions in select markets is causing decreased voice volumes of number masking services to ride hailing companies.

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

