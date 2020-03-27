PRESS RELEASE

March 27, 2020 – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announces that it will publish its first quarter revenue on April 23, 2020 before the market opens.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the source of great human suffering, has forced a third of the global population to restrict its movements, including for professional purposes, and thus generated an uncertain, volatile and unprecedented economic situation. As industry peers and other media companies have already communicated, it is difficult to accurately predict the evolution of advertising and marketing spend. Publicis Groupe has therefore decided not to give any guidance until further notice.

However, the Groupe indicates that revenues at end of February were in line with its 2020 roadmap.

As Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO has indicated many times, the management is focused on the safety and well-being of its people, and has put in place all of the necessary measures to allow them to work remotely from home. Ninety-five per cent of Publicis Groupe’s talent around the world are connected and equipped to work from home, supporting all of the Groupe’s clients. Publicis Groupe will continue to protect all its stakeholders’ interests and to rigorously manage all costs, particularly during this period.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group’s operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!