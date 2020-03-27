GOFORE PLCANNOUNCEMENT26.3.2020
   
   
CORRECTION: GOFORE PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 26.03.2020
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Correction to announcement: GOFORE PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 26.3.2020
Reason: Average price/ share was incorrect. 
Correct information below.  
   
Trade date26.3.2020 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareGOFORE 
Amount2,369Shares
Average price/ share5.8450EUR
Total cost13,846.81EUR
   
   
Gofore Plc now holds a total of 2 543 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 26.3.2020 
   
   
On behalf of Gofore Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Petteri Venola, CFO, Gofore Plc  
tel. +358 400 805 487  
petteri.venola@gofore.com   
   
www.gofore.com  







Attachment