The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi approved the audited financial results for the year 2019. The financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 31 January 2020.



The Company’s total sales revenue for 2019 was €63.42 million, showing an increase of 1.0% or €0.64 million year-on-year. Sales from water and wastewater services increased 1.2% amounting to €56.87 million. Sales of construction, design and asphalting services were €6.00 million, increasing by 0.2%.



AS Tallinna Vesi’s 2019 operating profit was €32.08 million, increasing by 19.1% or by €5.14 million compared to 2018. The increase was mainly impacted by a positive change in the provision formed for possible third-party claims. Net profit in 2019 was €27.76 million, being 14.9% or €3.61 million higher than in 2018.



Audited financial results for the year 2019 have been included as an attachment to current announcement and our yearbook can be found on our webpage.



