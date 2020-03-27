Tulikivi Corporation Establishes Nordic Talc oy, March 27 2020 at 2:00 pm

On 26 March 2020, the Board of Directors of Tulikivi Corporation decided to establish Nordic Talc Oy. The company's objective is the industrial exploitation of Tulikivi’s talc deposits in the Suomussalmi mining district. In the first stage, the objective is to plan and implement a feasibility study of the Suomussalmi talc project, the purpose of which is to specify the project's economic viability, environmental and mining plans for industrial operations. At the same time, Tulikivi is exploring opportunities to attract outside financing and investors to start and develop Nordic Talc's operations for industrial exploitation.

The Board of Directors of Tulikivi Corporation has appointed an advisory board of professionals in the field of industrial minerals and mining. It includes Jan Ekblom, Mikael von Hertzen, Eeva Ruokonen and Tarmo Tuominen.

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director: “The JORC-compliant mineral deposit estimate completed in autumn 2019 confirmed that the talc deposit in the Suomussalmi mining district is significant on a European scale. Based on the surveys, we believe it can be profitably utilised. The newly established company will be responsible for the planning of a commercial product portfolio and of logistics and industrial processes. We are very pleased to have a knowledgeable and experienced advisory board in the project.”

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Heikki Vauhkonen

Managing Director