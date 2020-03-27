AS Baltika informs about changes in investor calendar. Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the coronavirus and the resulting reorganisation process the following events are postponed:





Unaudited interim accounts for the I quarter publishing (was planned 17.04.2020)

Annual general meeting of shareholders (was planned 28.04.2020)





Baltika will inform the stock exchange about the new publishing dates as soon as possible.





Maigi Pärnik-Pernik

Member of the Management Board

maigi.parnik@baltikagroup.com



