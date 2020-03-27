On 27 March 2020 the management board of LITGRID AB decided to apply the renewed dividend policy of UAB EPSO-G company group in full extent, which was approved by the Management Board of UAB EPSO-G on 7 February 2020 (Annex No. 1).

