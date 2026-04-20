LITGRID AB, (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius), hereby informs that April 30, 2026 is the ex-dividend date for LITGRID AB dividends for the year 2025. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 April 2026.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Mantas Bieliauskas

Communications Project Manager

phone: +370 652 53424

e-mail: mantas.bieliauskas@litgrid.eu