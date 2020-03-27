Hoivatilat Plc



Stock exchange release

27 March 2020 at 6:15 pm EET

Hoivatilat Plc: Arbrital tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Hoivatilat Plc

As previously announced, Aureit Holding Oy ("Aureit Holding") has on 15 January 2020 commenced mandatory redemption proceedings in respect of Hoivatilat Plc's ("Hoivatilat") minority shares by applying for arbitration proceedings to be initiated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 4 of the Finnish Companies Act (the "Companies Act") in order to redeem the remaining shares in Hoivatilat.

The Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has today appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of three arbitrators for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the remaining shares in Hoivatilat. The arbitral tribunal comprises attorney-at-law Tarja Wist (chairperson), attorney-at-law Kalle Kyläkallio and professor Veikko Vahtera.

