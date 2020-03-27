Asker, Norway (27 March 2020) - The Board of Directors of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has today approved the financial statements for 2019. The financial statements were approved with the following changes from the preliminary annual accounts announced on 12 February 2020:

The final reported tax expense was 18,1 million USD. This is a reduction of 13.7 million USD compared to preliminary annual accounts. Subsequently this resulted in higher Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Parent (changed from 99.7 million USD to 113.4 million USD) and earnings per share (changed from 0.92 to 1.05 earnings per share undiluted).

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 12 May 2020. The Annual Report for 2019 will be published on the company's website and notified to the Oslo Stock Exchange in 13 April 2020.

