HAMILTON, N.J., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 29, 2020, First Bank (the “Company”) announced its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. In March 2020, in connection with the Company’s preparation of, and its independent registered public accounting firm’s review of, the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, a potential error was identified in relation to the accounting for certain recorded expenses related to the Company’s September 30, 2019 acquisition of Grand Bank, N.A. (“Grand Bank”). Based on the review, it was determined that certain merger-related expenses related to its acquisition of Grand Bank that were recorded by Grand Bank prior to the closing of the acquisition should have been recorded by the combined Company. This corrected press release now reflects $2.4 million in additional merger-related expenses and a reduction in income tax expense of $641,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and a reduction of goodwill of $1.8 million at December 31, 2019. These adjustments resulted in a $1.8 million reduction in previously reported net income and a reduction of $0.10 in previously reported diluted earnings per share for the full year 2019. These adjustments did not impact fourth quarter 2019 net income. All of the foregoing and related information included below in this corrected press release have been updated to reflect the correction of the error identified above.



First Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income of $5.2 Million

Full Year 2019 Net Income of $13.4 Million

For the Fourth Quarter 2019: Efficiency Ratio1of 53.21% Lowest in Last Five Quarters, Pre-Provision Net Revenue2 of $8.2 Million, Successful Systems Integration for Grand Bank Acquisition

First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Net income for fourth quarter 2019 was $5.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 1.02% and 9.24%, respectively, compared to fourth quarter 2018 return on average assets and return on average equity of 0.94% and 8.42%, respectively. First Bank’s fourth quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share3 were $0.28, adjusted return on average assets3 was 1.13% and adjusted return on average equity3 was 10.26% compared to fourth quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.21, adjusted return on average assets of 0.90% and adjusted return on average equity of 8.00%. Adjusted results for the fourth quarter of 2019 were impacted by a one-time revaluation of deferred tax assets which increased tax expense by approximately $730,000. Net income for 2019 was $13.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $17.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Performance Highlights:

A 16.8%, or $2.5 million, increase in total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) for the fourth quarter 2019 to $17.7 million, compared to $15.1 million for the prior-year quarter, and total net revenue for 2019 of $62.4 million, an increase of 6.8%, or $4.0 million, compared to 2018 net revenue of $58.4 million

Total loans of $1.72 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $261.1 million, or 17.8%, from $1.46 billion on December 31, 2018

Total deposits of $1.64 billion at 2019 yearend increased by $247.7 million, or 17.8%, from $1.39 billion at December 31, 2018; non-interest bearing deposits were up $56.7 million or 25.9% in 2019 compared to 2018

Fourth quarter 2019 non-interest expense of $9.3 million increased $119,000, or 1.3%, compared to $9.2 million for the prior year quarter

Efficiency ratio of 53.21% in the fourth quarter of 2019 improved by 5.01% from 58.22% in the linked quarter and improved 8.57% from 61.78% in the fourth quarter of 2018

Fourth quarter 2019 tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.34% increased by 19 basis points compared to the linked quarter

“Our fourth quarter results provided a nice performance rebound and reflect an ongoing strategic focus on managing our funding costs, controlling non-interest expense, integrating and fully leveraging recently acquired locations and staff and our efforts to resolve a pair of commercial credits that affected our asset quality metrics,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We realized a solid increase in core profitability for the fourth quarter even with increased tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets. We believe that we’re well positioned to drive improved earnings performance during 2020.”

“While total deposits for the full year were up almost 18%, we allowed some price-sensitive time deposits to run off during the fourth quarter, which is reflected in a 14 basis-point drop in the average rate for interest bearing deposits from the linked third quarter. Our average balance for non-interest-bearing deposits was up by nearly $40 million from third quarter 2019, positively impacted by the Grand Bank acquisition and favorable results related to our commercial deposit gathering efforts. Growth in this area remains our focus. These efforts are closely aligned with a primary operating strategy for 2020 of stabilizing our net interest margin.”

“Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter was up by just 1.3% year-over-year, which we consider a solid accomplishment when you factor in a full quarter of expenses related to the staff and facilities acquired in our Grand Bank transaction. Linked quarter expenses, excluding merger-related costs in the third quarter, were up 9.4%, primarily a result of the Grand Bank acquisition. Continued effective management of our expenses will help our efforts to drive more to our bottom line.”

“We completed the successful system integration of the Grand Bank locations and staff in December. We’re pleased by the reaction of the Grand Bank customers as they get to know our expanded menu of products and services, while being served by familiar staff. While not a large transaction, it has made us the second largest community bank by deposit share for Mercer County and enhanced our market presence going into 2020.”

“Our loan growth of $261 million for 2019 was very strong and reflected an active organic pipeline and the addition of the Grand Bank portfolio at the end of the third quarter. During the fourth quarter we experienced some early paydowns of commercial real estate loans which had the effect of lowering our period end loan balance in relation to the end of third quarter, however, we did benefit from elevated levels of prepayment penalty income in the quarter. Our commercial real estate pipeline remains strong and active and we plan to remain a fully engaged participant in this market. During 2020, we do plan to moderate the pace at which we grow our loan book to be more selective and to provide more flexibility in how we fund this growth.”

“Recently our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio has increased, mainly as a result of two larger commercial relationships. We believe that these credits are adequately collateralized. The largest of these relationships is an $8.2 million commercial and industrial relationship that was added to nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2019. The primary collateral for this relationship is under contract to be sold and we anticipate the loan being paid off during the first quarter of 2020.”

Income Statement

Net interest income for fourth quarter 2019 was $16.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was driven by a $3.5 million, or 18.1%, increase in interest and dividend income to $23.0 million. This increase was primarily a result of a $291.4 million increase in average loan balances, with growth across all loan portfolios except consumer lending. Interest income for the fourth quarter 2019 included approximately $361,000 in loan prepayment penalty income compared to approximately $73,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in interest income was partially offset by increased interest expense of $1.5 million for the comparable quarter. Increased interest expense was primarily a result of higher average balances and interest rates paid for time deposits and money market deposits. Loan and deposit balances for the fourth quarter reflect acquired and organic growth activity.

Net interest income of $58.4 million for 2019 increased by $3.4 million, or 6.2%, compared to $54.9 million for 2018. Interest and dividend income for 2019 was $84.2 million, an increase of $11.4 million, or 15.7%, compared to $72.7 million for 2018, partially offset by interest expense of $25.8 million, which increased $8.0 million or 45.0% from 2018. The increase in interest and dividend income for 2019 was also primarily driven by significant growth in average loans, which increased by $211.8 million, along with a 2 basis-point increase in the average interest rate on loans compared to the prior year. Increased interest and dividend income was partially offset by higher interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, reflecting higher average balances and rates paid.

The fourth quarter 2019 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.34%, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to 3.44% for the prior-year quarter and an increase of 19 basis points from the linked third quarter 2019. The decrease in the fourth quarter margin compared to 2018 was primarily the result of higher average balances and rates paid for interest-bearing liabilities, primarily money market and time deposits. The increase in interest-bearing liability costs was partially offset by a volume-related increase in interest income on interest earning assets. The improvement from the linked third quarter was driven by increased loan volume and a higher average rate for interest earning assets, along with a 14 basis-point decrease in the average rate for interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for 2019 was 3.32%, a decrease of 25 basis points compared to 3.57% for the prior year, was primarily driven by increased average balances for money market and time deposits as well as a 40 basis-point increase in the average rate on interest bearing liabilities.

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2019 totaled $340,000, a decrease of $686,000 compared to $1.0 million for fourth quarter 2018 and a decrease of $1.2 million compared to $1.6 million in the linked third quarter 2019. The 2019 provision for loan losses was $4.0 million compared to $3.4 million for the prior-year period. The increase in the provision amount for the full year was primarily a result of continued organic growth in the Bank’s commercial loan portfolio and elevated levels of charge-offs in 2019 compared to the prior year.

Fourth quarter 2019 non-interest income increased $509,000 to $1.5 million from $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily a result of loan swap referral fees, an increase in service fees on deposit accounts and increased income from bank-owned life insurance. Non-interest income for 2019 totaled $4.0 million, an increase of $543,000 compared to $3.5 million for 2018. The annual increase was primarily a result of the same factors as the quarter over quarter increase.

Non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2019 totaled $9.3 million, an increase of $119,000, or 1.3%, compared to $9.2 million for the prior-year quarter and an increase of $799,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019 after excluding $3.4 million in merger-related expenses from the third quarter. The higher non-interest expense compared to fourth quarter 2018 was primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits as well as data processing expense as a result of the Grand Bank acquisition on September 30, 2019, partially offset by lower other professional and regulatory fees. Excluding merger related costs in the third quarter of 2019, the increase in the fourth quarter compared to the linked third quarter was mainly the result of increased salaries and employee benefits, higher occupancy and equipment cost, and an increase in other expense. Non-interest expense for 2019 totaled $39.4 million, an increase of $6.1 million or 18.2%, compared to $33.3 million for 2018. The 2019 increase in non-interest expense over the prior year was also primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits expense, merger-related expenses, an increase in other expense and higher occupancy and equipment costs, which includes the impact of the acquisition of Grand Bank.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 53.21%, a reduction of 8.57% compared to 61.78% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and a reduction of 5.01% compared to 58.22% for the linked third quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2019 was 58.00% compared to 56.13% in 2018.

Pre-provision net revenue for fourth quarter 2019 was $8.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter 2018.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.7%, compared to $823,000, or an effective tax rate of 16.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $306,000 or an effective tax rate of 21.9% in the linked third quarter 2019. The effective tax rate for the full year was 29.3%, compared to 18.7% for 2018. In December 2019, the State of New Jersey issued a clarifying technical bulletin related to the impact of the new tax legislation enacted in July 2018, specifically related to the combined income tax reporting for certain members of a commonly controlled unitary business group. This technical bulletin provided clarification on the state’s position and accordingly initiated a revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. This revaluation increased the Bank’s tax expense by approximately $730,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2019, were $2.01 billion, an increase of $300.4 million, or 17.6%, compared to $1.71 billion at December 31, 2018, due primarily to loan growth, both organic and acquired. Total loans were $1.72 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $261.1 million, or 17.8%, compared to $1.46 billion at the 2018 year end. Loan growth during 2019 was primarily in commercial loans and included both originated and acquired loans.

Total deposits were $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $247.7 million, or 17.8%, compared to $1.39 billion at December 31, 2018. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $275.8 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $56.7 million, or 25.9%, from December 31, 2018. Deposit growth also includes both organically sourced and acquired balances.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $226.4 million at December 31, 2019, up $31.6 million, or 16.2%, compared to $194.8 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of the Bank’s issuance of additional common shares for the acquisition of Grand Bank, which added $18.4 million to stockholders equity. The increase was also due to an $11.1 million increase in retained earnings which was a result of the Bank’s net income offset somewhat by cash dividends.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2019 were $325,000, compared to $7,000 for fourth quarter 2018 and $1.1 million for the linked third quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.07% in fourth quarter 2019, compared to 0.00% for fourth quarter 2018 and 0.28% for the linked third quarter 2019. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2019, were 1.32%, compared with 0.44% at December 31, 2018, and 0.91% at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 75.8% at December 31, 2019, compared with 237.9% at December 31, 2018, and 108.8% at September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the aforementioned two commercial loan relationships.

As of December 31, 2019, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.27%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.74%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.74%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.79%.

Cash Dividend Declared

On January 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020, payable on February 28, 2020.

Grand Bank Acquisition Completed

On October 1, 2019, First Bank announced that it had completed the acquisition of Grand Bank, N.A., effective as of the close of business on September 30, 2019. The merger had previously been unanimously approved by both boards of directors and was then approved by the shareholders of both institutions in September. The merger provided two additional full-service branch locations in Mercer County, New Jersey, approximately $146.3 million in loans and approximately $170.9 million in deposits at the time of acquisition.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With over $2.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA”.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions; continue to sustain its internal growth rate; provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing markets; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules and regulations being issued in accordance with this statute and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s joint proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

1 The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income adjusted for gains on recovery of acquired assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

2 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adding net interest income and non-interest income and subtracting non-interest expense adjusted by certain non-recurring items. For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger related expenses and income and other one-time expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data) December 31, 2019

(unaudited) December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,751 $ 13,547 Federal funds sold 40,000 25,000 Interest bearing deposits with banks 25,041 16,883 Cash and cash equivalents 81,792 55,430 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 6,087 5,925 Investment securities available for sale 47,462 51,260 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $47,100 at December 31, 2019 and $49,411 at December 31, 2018) 46,612 49,811 Restricted investment in bank stocks 6,652 5,803 Other investments 6,388 6,203 Loans held for sale - - Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,723,574 1,462,516 Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,245 15,135 Net loans 1,706,329 1,447,381 Premises and equipment, net 11,881 11,003 Other real estate owned, net 1,363 1,455 Accrued interest receivable 4,810 4,258 Bank-owned life insurance 49,580 40,350 Goodwill 16,253 16,074 Other intangible assets, net 2,083 1,475 Deferred income taxes 10,400 10,216 Other assets 13,895 4,515 Total assets $ 2,011,587 $ 1,711,159 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 275,778 $ 219,034 Interest bearing deposits 1,365,089 1,174,170 Total deposits 1,640,867 1,393,204 Borrowings 105,476 93,351 Subordinated debentures 21,964 21,856 Accrued interest payable 1,076 1,045 Other liabilities 15,811 6,867 Total liabilities 1,785,194 1,516,323 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 20,458,665 shares at December 31, 2019 and 18,676,056 shares at December 31, 2018 101,887 93,132 Additional paid-in capital 78,112 67,417 Retained earnings 46,367 35,222 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27 (935 ) Total stockholders' equity 226,393 194,836 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,011,587 $ 1,711,159





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 586 $ 541 $ 2,160 $ 2,156 Investment securities—tax-exempt 84 107 360 443 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 516 567 2,181 1,609 Loans, including fees 21,849 18,287 79,469 68,530 Total interest and dividend income 23,035 19,502 84,170 72,738 Interest Expense Deposits 5,816 4,441 21,750 14,170 Borrowings 630 511 2,461 2,031 Subordinated debentures 398 398 1,593 1,593 Total interest expense 6,844 5,350 25,804 17,794 Net interest income 16,191 14,152 58,366 54,944 Provision for loan losses 340 1,026 3,984 3,447 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,851 13,126 54,382 51,497 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 178 93 515 364 Loan fees 422 34 660 280 Income from bank-owned life insurance 347 289 1,165 1,044 Gains on sale of investment securities - - - 3 Gains on sale of loans 172 143 227 335 Gains on recovery of acquired loans 190 260 776 804 Other non-interest income 184 165 652 622 Total non-interest income 1,493 984 3,995 3,452 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,306 4,913 20,460 17,583 Occupancy and equipment 1,377 1,466 5,221 4,861 Legal fees 159 133 595 536 Other professional fees 397 559 1,634 1,953 Regulatory fees 26 144 387 580 Directors' fees 199 199 785 700 Data processing 584 445 1,852 1,733 Marketing and advertising 147 197 822 759 Travel and entertainment 147 163 486 450 Insurance 61 94 334 336 Other real estate owned expense, net (7 ) 72 152 221 Merger-related expenses - - 3,646 988 Other expense 913 805 2,990 2,614 Total non-interest expense 9,309 9,190 39,364 33,314 Income Before Income Taxes 8,035 4,920 19,013 21,635 Income tax expense 2,789 823 5,568 4,046 Net Income $ 5,246 $ 4,097 $ 13,445 $ 17,589 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.70 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.69 $ 0.95 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 20,377,478 18,621,688 19,098,464 18,212,875 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,666,729 18,937,468 19,392,429 18,571,537





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average

Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 92,875 $ 688 2.94 % $ 103,201 $ 670 2.58 % Loans (3) 1,738,847 21,849 4.99 % 1,447,438 18,287 5.01 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 81,247 346 1.69 % 72,061 406 2.24 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 7,078 122 6.84 % 6,118 120 7.78 % Other investments 6,374 48 2.99 % 6,190 41 2.63 % Total interest earning assets (2) 1,926,421 23,053 4.75 % 1,635,008 19,524 4.74 % Allowance for loan losses (17,547 ) (14,466 ) Non-interest earning assets 128,253 100,565 Total assets $ 2,037,127 $ 1,721,107 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 159,936 $ 171 0.42 % 165,625 $ 257 0.62 % Money market deposits 397,248 1,488 1.49 % 310,065 1,093 1.40 % Savings deposits 126,768 338 1.06 % 86,974 141 0.64 % Time deposits 690,194 3,819 2.20 % 614,299 2,950 1.91 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,374,146 5,816 1.68 % 1,176,963 4,441 1.50 % Borrowings 114,965 630 2.17 % 100,334 511 2.02 % Subordinated debentures 21,946 398 7.25 % 21,841 398 7.29 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,511,057 6,844 1.80 % 1,299,138 5,350 1.63 % Non-interest bearing deposits 283,112 219,844 Other liabilities 17,758 9,051 Stockholders' equity 225,200 193,074 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,037,127 $ 1,721,107 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 16,209 2.95 % 14,174 3.10 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.34 % 3.44 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (18 ) (22 ) Net interest income $ 16,191 $ 14,152 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average

Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 94,185 $ 2,596 2.76 % $ 108,816 $ 2,692 2.47 % Loans (3) 1,578,174 79,469 5.04 % 1,366,385 68,530 5.02 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 73,544 1,575 2.14 % 52,762 1,054 2.00 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 6,848 421 6.15 % 6,361 406 6.38 % Other investments 6,303 185 2.94 % 6,130 149 2.43 % Total interest earning assets (2) 1,759,054 84,246 4.79 % 1,540,454 72,831 4.73 % Allowance for loan losses (16,458 ) (13,282 ) Non-interest earning assets 115,695 90,442 Total assets $ 1,858,291 $ 1,617,614 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 148,234 $ 877 0.59 % $ 163,240 $ 979 0.60 % Money market deposits 355,046 5,619 1.58 % 267,965 3,158 1.18 % Savings deposits 91,293 763 0.84 % 84,336 458 0.54 % Time deposits 658,741 14,491 2.20 % 572,411 9,575 1.67 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,253,314 21,750 1.74 % 1,087,952 14,170 1.30 % Borrowings 113,740 2,461 2.16 % 109,419 2,031 1.86 % Subordinated debentures 21,906 1,593 7.27 % 21,800 1,593 7.31 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,388,960 25,804 1.86 % 1,219,171 17,794 1.46 % Non-interest bearing deposits 244,820 209,876 Other liabilities 17,173 7,294 Stockholders' equity 207,338 181,273 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,858,291 $ 1,617,614 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 58,442 2.93 % 55,037 3.27 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.32 % 3.57 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (76 ) (93 ) Net interest income $ 58,366 $ 54,944 (1) Average balances of investment securities available for sale are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 16,191 $ 13,976 $ 14,164 $ 14,035 $ 14,152 Provision for loan losses 340 1,558 1,721 365 1,026 Non-interest income 1,493 905 924 673 984 Non-interest expense 9,309 11,928 9,127 9,000 9,190 Income tax expense 2,789 306 1,400 1,073 823 Net income 5,246 1,089 2,840 4,270 4,097 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (2) 1.02 % 0.23 % 0.64 % 0.99 % 0.94 % Adjusted return on average assets (2) (3) 1.13 % 0.76 % 0.63 % 0.99 % 0.90 % Return on average equity (2) 9.24 % 2.11 % 5.64 % 8.79 % 8.42 % Adjusted return on average equity (2) (3) 10.26 % 6.94 % 5.52 % 8.76 % 8.00 % Return on average tangible equity (2) (3) 10.06 % 2.31 % 6.11 % 9.64 % 9.26 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) (3) 11.18 % 7.58 % 7.67 % 7.75 % 7.58 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.34 % 3.15 % 3.37 % 3.45 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio (3) 53.21 % 58.22 % 60.51 % 60.95 % 61.78 % Pre-provision net revenue (3) $ 8,185 $ 6,107 $ 5,884 $ 5,691 $ 5,686 SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 20,458,665 20,460,078 18,757,965 18,735,291 18,676,056 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.23 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per share 0.25 0.06 0.15 0.23 0.22 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3) 0.28 0.19 0.15 0.22 0.21 Tangible book value per share (3) 10.17 9.92 9.85 9.71 9.50 Book value per share 11.07 10.83 10.78 10.64 10.43 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 11.05 $ 10.83 $ 11.74 $ 11.53 $ 12.12 Market value / Tangible book value 108.66 % 109.59 % 119.14 % 118.78 % 127.60 % Market capitalization $ 226,068 $ 221,583 $ 220,219 $ 216,018 $ 226,354 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (3) 10.44 % 10.02 % 10.19 % 10.33 % 10.47 % Stockholders' equity / assets 11.25 % 10.83 % 11.05 % 11.22 % 11.39 % Loans / deposits 105.04 % 105.52 % 107.28 % 103.19 % 104.98 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 325 $ 1,084 $ 481 $ (16 ) $ 7 Nonperforming loans 22,746 15,841 14,554 7,501 6,362 Nonperforming assets 24,108 17,705 15,330 8,952 7,817 Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) 0.07 % 0.28 % 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 1.32 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.50 % 0.44 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 1.20 % 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.50 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.00 % 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 75.82 % 108.77 % 115.13 % 206.85 % 237.90 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 2,011,587 $ 2,044,938 $ 1,830,695 $ 1,777,301 $ 1,711,159 Total loans 1,723,574 1,743,897 1,548,540 1,497,086 1,462,516 Total deposits 1,640,867 1,652,608 1,443,497 1,450,774 1,393,204 Total stockholders' equity 226,393 221,510 202,242 199,337 194,836 Number of full-time equivalent employees (5) 216 216 195 181 186 (1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019. (2) Annualized. (3) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation. (4) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (5) Includes 15 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of 6/30/2019.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 239,090 $ 236,932 $ 219,930 $ 204,159 $ 195,786 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 395,995 405,485 370,498 361,671 355,062 Investor 673,300 685,006 619,174 583,849 567,407 Construction and development 105,709 113,281 93,916 99,368 85,064 Multi-family 119,005 103,858 88,801 87,598 87,930 Total commercial real estate 1,294,009 1,307,630 1,172,389 1,132,486 1,095,463 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 123,917 127,337 92,760 94,143 101,341 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 32,555 35,264 26,695 27,486 28,563 Total residential real estate 156,472 162,601 119,455 121,629 129,904 Consumer and other 35,810 38,584 38,529 40,517 43,070 Net deferred loan fees and costs (1,807 ) (1,850 ) (1,763 ) (1,705 ) (1,708 ) Total loans $ 1,723,574 $ 1,743,897 $ 1,548,540 $ 1,497,086 $ 1,462,515 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 13.9 % 13.6 % 14.2 % 13.6 % 13.4 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 23.0 % 23.3 % 23.9 % 24.2 % 24.3 % Investor 39.1 % 39.3 % 40.0 % 39.0 % 38.8 % Construction and development 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.1 % 6.6 % 5.8 % Multi-family 6.9 % 6.0 % 5.7 % 5.9 % 6.0 % Total commercial real estate 75.1 % 75.0 % 75.7 % 75.7 % 74.9 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 7.2 % 7.3 % 6.0 % 6.3 % 6.9 % Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.7 % 1.8 % 2.0 % Total residential real estate 9.1 % 9.3 % 7.7 % 8.1 % 8.9 % Consumer and other 2.0 % 2.2 % 2.5 % 2.7 % 2.9 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % (1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 5,246 $ 1,089 $ 2,840 $ 4,270 $ 4,097 Average stockholders' equity $ 225,200 $ 204,759 $ 201,796 $ 197,061 $ 193,074 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,377 17,412 17,450 17,450 17,484 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 206,823 $ 187,347 $ 184,346 $ 179,611 $ 175,590 Return on Average Tangible equity 10.06 % 2.31 % 6.11 % 9.64 % 9.26 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 226,393 $ 221,510 $ 202,242 $ 199,337 $ 194,836 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,336 18,485 17,406 17,467 17,549 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 208,057 $ 203,025 $ 184,836 $ 181,870 $ 177,287 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 20,458,665 20,460,078 18,757,965 18,735,291 18,676,056 Tangible book value per share $ 10.17 $ 9.92 $ 9.85 $ 9.71 $ 9.49 Tangible Equity / Assets Stockholders' equity $ 226,393 $ 221,510 $ 202,242 $ 199,337 $ 194,836 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,336 18,485 17,406 17,467 17,549 Tangible equity (numerator) $ 208,057 $ 203,025 $ 184,836 $ 181,870 $ 177,287 Total assets $ 2,011,587 $ 2,044,938 $ 1,830,695 $ 1,777,301 $ 1,711,159 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,336 18,485 17,406 17,467 17,549 Adjusted total assets (denominator) $ 1,993,251 $ 2,026,453 $ 1,813,289 $ 1,759,834 $ 1,693,610 Tangible equity / assets 10.44 % 10.02 % 10.19 % 10.33 % 10.47 % Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 9,309 $ 11,928 $ 9,127 $ 9,000 $ 9,190 Less: Merger-related expenses - 3,418 110 118 - Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 9,309 $ 8,510 $ 9,017 $ 8,882 $ 9,190 Net interest income $ 16,191 $ 13,976 $ 14,164 $ 14,035 $ 14,152 Non-interest income 1,493 905 924 673 984 Total revenue 17,684 14,881 15,088 14,708 15,136 Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans 190 264 187 135 260 Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 17,494 $ 14,617 $ 14,901 $ 14,573 $ 14,876 Efficiency ratio 53.21 % 58.22 % 60.51 % 60.95 % 61.78 % Pre-Provision Net Revenue Net interest income $ 16,191 $ 13,976 $ 14,164 $ 14,035 $ 14,152 Non-interest income 1,493 905 924 673 984 Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans 190 264 187 135 260 Less: Non-interest expense 9,309 11,928 9,127 9,000 9,190 Add: Merger-related expenses - 3,418 110 118 - Pre-provision net revenue $ 8,185 $ 6,107 $ 5,884 $ 5,691 $ 5,686 (1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.



