30 March 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 26 March 2020. Since the start of the share buyback program on 6 March 2020, a total of 471,216 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and stock dividends. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €14.96, for a total consideration of €7.0 million. The repurchased shares will be kept as treasury shares.

Final transaction update

In the period from 23 March 2020 up to and including 25 March 2020, Arcadis has repurchased 52,897 of its own shares at an average price of €12.30. The consideration for the shares repurchased was €0.7 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

