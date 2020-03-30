AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital, a Texas-based lower middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Felton to the Firm as Advisory Partner. Mr. Felton joins Cotton Creek after serving as Chief Executive Officer of two previous portfolio companies and brings extensive experience in manufacturing environments with an emphasis on building products and infrastructure. The addition of Mr. Felton provides further support to Cotton Creek in the execution of its operationally-focused investment strategy.



Prior to Cotton Creek, Mr. Felton was Chief Executive Officer of Royal Manufacturing Company, a Houston-based manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom products. Prior to Royal, Mr. Felton previously served in a variety of roles over a twenty-four-year career, including Chief Executive Officer, at Fort Worth-based building products manufacturer, M&M Manufacturing Company. M&M was acquired by MiTek Industries in 2015.

“We welcome Rob to the Cotton Creek team after being a part of the Cotton Creek family leading two successful portfolio companies,” commented Cotton Creek Managing Partner, Antonio J. DiGesualdo. “We have great familiarity and respect for Rob’s operating acumen and strategic insight. Cotton Creek and Cotton Creek’s management partners will benefit from his detailed involvement.”

Mr. Felton currently serves on the board of directors of RB Acquisition Corp. and Landpoint Holdings, LLC. Mr. Felton earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Kate Boyd

P: 512-412-3306

kboyd@cottoncreekcapital.com