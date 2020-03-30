DENVER, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that it has received a 5-Star rating in its 2020 CRN Partner Program Guide . This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.



“Pax8 is enabling the partner community to adapt and thrive in the modern channel through the Wingman Partner Program,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “We are honored the program has received elite, five-star status from CRN for the fourth consecutive year. As we help our partners navigate the changing IT landscape and re-imagine new business opportunities, we will continue to provide the tools and the roadmap to enable their long-term success.”

The Wingman Partner Program simplifies the cloud buying journey for partners. The company delivers this through billing, automated provisioning, enablement training, leading PSA integrations, access to best of breed vendors, resources, and more. Pax8 offers education and enablement in the Mission Briefing and Bootcamp events and through tools like award-winning Pax8 Stax™ empowering partners to unlock more up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Pax8 stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN ® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. To learn more, visit www.thechannelco.com .

