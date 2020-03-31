Oslo, Norway, 31 March 2020 - PCI Biotech announces the appointment of Dr Amir Snapir, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr Snapir will also serve as a member of PCI Biotech’s executive management team. He will lead the execution of all clinical development programmes, and be a key contributor to the identification and implementation of new opportunities and pipeline expansions.





Dr Snapir brings extensive experience in global clinical development of novel therapeutics, from early clinical translation to marketing authorisation, combined with extensive international regulatory experience. Dr Snapir also brings years of experience in business collaborations, alliances and product co-developments. Since 2007 Dr Snapir has held various positions at Orion Pharma, Espoo, Finland, spanning from leader of clinical pharmacogenomics to clinical development leader in Oncology. In his most recent role, Dr Snapir held the position as Director, Rare Disease Development. Dr Snapir has a PhD from the University of Turku, Finland and an MD from the University of Tel Aviv, Israel. Dr. Snapir is the author of numerous scientific publications.

Per Walday, CEO, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Snapir to PCI Biotech. With his broad scientific, regulatory and clinical development background he will bring important knowhow and experience to our organisation, as we move towards a potential commercialisation phase for our lead programme fimaChem.”

Dr Amir Snapir added: “I am very excited to be joining PCI Biotech at what is clearly an important stage for the company. I look forward to the challenge leading the RELEASE study with registrational intent aiming for expedited development and market entrance to benefit underserved patients. I am also very excited about the opportunities ahead for the fimaVacc and fimaNAc assets.”

Dr Snapir will commence as CMO no later than 1 May 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Per Walday, CEO

Email: pw@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 917 93 429

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo



Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.