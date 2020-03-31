NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the 2020 NYC Spring Oncology Investor Conference being held on March 31st and April 1st. William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incysus Therapeutics, will present a company update. With the on-going COVID-19 concerns, the Company’s presentation will be live broadcast over a premier, private, and secure Zoom conference account. Please see below for more information.



WHO: William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer, Incysus Therapeutics WHAT: Incysus Therapeutics at the NYC Oncology Investor Conference WHEN: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 9:50 a.m.

About The NYC Oncology Investor Conference

The NYC Oncology Investor Conference brings together leading life science and oncology venture capitalists, family offices, lawyers, pharma executives, startup public and private cancer companies and cancer foundations for a discussion on trends, opportunities and risks in oncology investing (www.oncologyinvestorconference.com).

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. The Company’s first clinical program delivering a genetically modified γδ T cell for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) can be found here: ( NCT04165941 ) and its second clinical program with an allogeneic γδ T cell therapy for leukemia and lymphoma patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplantation can be found here: ( NCT03533816 ). For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.incysus.com .

Forward Looking Statements

