CHICAGO and CRANBERRY, Pa., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Rise Cranberry, its 42nd retail location, on March 31.



“We’re thrilled to open another Rise™ location for patients in Pennsylvania to receive medical cannabis, especially during these difficult times,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “With medical cannabis retailers deemed an essential service during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we are honored to begin serving the Cranberry community and are incredibly grateful for our Rise™ team members who continue to provide well-being through the power of cannabis at our stores.”

Rise Cranberry will currently offer only online reservations for registered Pennsylvania medical cannabis cardholders. Patients may order online at www.risecannabis.com by creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time. They will receive a text message to confirm all reservations and may pick up during their designated time.

In addition to Rise Cranberry, there are Rise™ retail stores in Pennsylvania in Erie, Hermitage, Latrobe, King of Prussia, Mechanicsburg, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures. GTI entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm.

Rise Cranberry is located at 20808 Route 19 in Cranberry Township and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 31. Regular hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

