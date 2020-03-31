FNHI Supply chain fully intact, working on Tri-Fold tonneau cover production

TORONTO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTCQB: FNHI) (or the “Company”) Worksport Ltd.’s parent company, wishes to inform shareholders and interested investors that its factories in China, after a very brief pause, are again back in operation as of the week of March 16, 2020. FNHI and Worksport CEO Steve Rossi said that the Company’s supply chain is fully intact and working on new and future products for the booming light truck market.

“Now scheduled for production are about 1,000 units of our fastest selling Tri Fold truck bed cover,” said Rossi. “In addition, our Worksport factory is also tooling for new products to be launched in the near future as well as derivative improved versions of existing products for the private label market. Although COVID-19 has had devastating global effects, we still forecast growth within this year. Once production streamlines with the forthcoming new product, we will begin growing Worksport as a nationally recognized brand.”

Worksport has been moving forward on many fronts, Rossi said, aided by its success in securing intellectual property and patents in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., Worksport is working on developing new clients, with a focus on expanding Worksport as a mainstay U.S. legacy brand synonymous with innovation and integrity.

“We are working on many very exciting developments that will be announced in the coming weeks and months,” Rossi said. “We are working towards filing our Audit on time, too. We will be reporting year-end results in the near future. We are more encouraged than ever before by Worksport’s future prospects. As it’s said in the light truck industry we serve, all cylinders are firing.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI” and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International’s strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

