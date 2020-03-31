Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 accreditation is recognized as a gold standard for data security. Devolutions has successfully completed SOC 2 compliance testing for its cloud-based Password Hub solution.

MONTREAL, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software developer Devolutions has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. On a mission to ensure small and midsized businesses (SMBs) have the tools they need to safeguard data, Devolutions’ SOC 2 accreditation is indicative of the company’s commitment to its customers – and to the security of their sensitive information.



SOC 2 accreditation, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is recognized as a gold standard for data security. In order to be in compliance, companies must establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, which are then validated by a third party. Performed by an independent audit firm, Devolutions’ SOC 2 examination was conducted over a 3-month period and confirmed that the company’s Password Hub, inclusive of Lucid software, meets or exceeds the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 criteria. Ernst & Young LLP has recently issued an unqualified SOC 2 Type 2 opinion on the controls placed in operation and tests of operating effectiveness for Devolutions relating to its Password Hub solution.

Devolutions designs simple yet effective IT software solutions for small and midsized businesses (SMBs). These solutions give businesses the capabilities they need for effective universal password and access management, including privileged access management, password management and remote connection management. Devolutions Password Hub is a highly secure, flexible, easy-to-use, cloud-based password management solution for team environments. Ideal for IT managers seeking full administrative control of robust security, as well as non-technical business users seeking ease of use, Password Hub was tailor-made to reduce SMB vulnerabilities to data theft.

“SOC 2 certification is critical to instilling confidence in the users who are entrusting us with their data – in fact, it is a ‘must-have’ for any company storing customers’ data in the cloud,” noted said Martin Lemay, CISO of Devolutions. “Having passed the testing with flying colors, SMBs using our solutions can rest assured that they are in good hands with Devolutions, and are being provided with the utmost level of security across their organization.”

For more information about Devolutions, please visit devolutions.net .

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 500,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cyber security goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net , follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

