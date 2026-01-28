Devolutions Furthers Commitment to Strengthening Open-Source Foundations With ControlR Sponsorship

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devolutions, a global leader in secure access and IT management solutions, today announced a major two-year sponsorship of ControlR, an MIT-licensed, open-source remote control platform. The sponsorship represents a strategic partnership that goes beyond traditional funding, enabling deep, native integration of ControlR within Devolutions’ Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) and advancing the company’s remote assistance capabilities.

“Our customers rely on RDM as a central platform for access, credential management, and remote connections, not a collection of disconnected tools,” said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions. “Partnering directly with ControlR allows us to deliver a more tightly integrated remote assistance experience inside RDM that responds more quickly to customer feedback and evolves alongside real operational needs. This is exactly the kind of collaboration that enables us to build software that feels native, dependable, and aligned with how IT teams work.”

Created and maintained by Jared Goodwin, the original author of Remotely, ControlR is designed for IT teams and support organizations that require full ownership of their infrastructure. The sponsorship enables Goodwin to work on ControlR full time, accelerating development while supporting the project’s long-term sustainability as an open-source initiative. ControlR remains an independent open-source project, with Goodwin retaining full control over its technical direction.

ControlR provides secure remote access to Windows, macOS, and Linux devices through a browser-based interface supported by a centralized web server and lightweight agents installed on managed systems. Its self-hosted architecture allows organizations to deploy remote assistance without reliance on third-party cloud services, supporting security, compliance, and data residency requirements.

This sponsorship builds on Devolutions’ broader commitment to sustainable open-source collaboration, following the same philosophy behind its support of projects such as Avalonia UI. By investing in open, permissive platforms designed for collaboration, Devolutions continues to support software foundations that benefit both commercial solutions and the wider community.

