31 March 2020

Amendment of final terms for Bull & Bear certificates with soft knock

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below published in connection with the issuer’s update of its prospectus for warrants & certificates. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates, to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The original final terms for the instruments were correct, but in relation to the issuer’s update of the final terms to be compliant with the prospectus regulation, the stop loss functionality was omitted from the final terms. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

117. Stop Loss Event Applicable 118. Stop Loss Level:



The product of the most recent official closing price for the Underlying Asset quoted on the Reference Source and the result obtained by subtracting the

Stop Loss Buffer from 100% or Adding the Stop Loss Buffer to 100%, as specified in the Conditions 119. Stop Loss Reference Price: All of the most recent transaction prices during continuous trading listed on a Reference Source, commencing on the Listing Date up to and including the Expiration Date 120. Stop Loss Rollover Date(s): Each Scheduled Trading Day 121. Stop Loss Buffer: As specified in the table in Part B of these Final Terms Maximum Stop Loss Buffer 25% 122 Stop Loss Observation Period:



The period from and including Issue Date to and including Expiration Date

As set out in the table above, the Stop Loss Buffer is stated in Part B in the respective final terms. Following this amendment, the Stop Loss Buffer will, for instruments with 4x leverage, be 22 per cent. and for instruments with 5x leverage, be 17 per cent.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

SE0011753300 SE0011423938 SE0011753284 SE0011423821 SE0011753185 SE0011423854 SE0011753326 SE0011423789 SE0011753318 SE0011423896 SE0011753235 SE0011423763 SE0011753292 SE0011423680 SE0011753219 SE0011423813 SE0011753136 SE0011423672 SE0011753227 SE0011423805 SE0011753243 SE0011423912 SE0011753011 SE0011423797 SE0011753268 SE0011423904 SE0011753193 SE0011423573 SE0011753128 SE0011423714 SE0011753177 SE0011423771 SE0011753201 SE0011423888 SE0011753169 SE0011423474 SE0011753102 SE0011423623 SE0011753151 SE0011423755 SE0011753094 SE0011423615 SE0011753110 SE0011423748 SE0011753078 SE0011423607 SE0011753060 SE0011423730 SE0011753144 SE0011423722 SE0011753045 SE0011423839 SE0011753037 SE0011423508 SE0011753086 SE0011423706 SE0011753052 SE0011423565 SE0011752989 SE0011423698 SE0011752997 SE0011423557 SE0011753029 SE0011423391 SE0011753003 SE0011423540 SE0011752971 SE0011423532 SE0011752955 SE0011423664 SE0011752963 SE0011423524 SE0011752930 SE0011423656 SE0011752948 SE0011423516 SE0011752922 SE0011423649 SE0011752914 SE0011423631 SE0011752898 SE0011423490 SE0011752906 SE0011423466 SE0011752880 SE0011423458 SE0011752872 SE0011423581 SE0011752864 SE0011423441 SE0011752856 SE0011423433 SE0011752849 SE0011423409 SE0011752831 SE0011423375 SE0011752823 SE0011423367 SE0011752815 SE0011423425 SE0011752807 SE0011423482 SE0011752799 SE0011423599 SE0011752781 SE0011423359 SE0011423870 SE0011423417

Attachment