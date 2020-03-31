31 March 2020

Amendment of final terms for Bull & Bear certificates with soft knock

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below published in connection with the issuer’s update of its prospectus for warrants & certificates. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates, to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The original final terms for the instruments were correct, but in relation to the issuer’s update of the final terms to be compliant with the prospectus regulation, the stop loss functionality was omitted from the final terms. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

117. Stop Loss Event Applicable
118. Stop Loss Level:

  		The product of the most recent official closing price for the Underlying Asset quoted on the Reference Source and the result obtained by subtracting the
Stop Loss Buffer from 100% or Adding the Stop Loss Buffer to 100%, as specified in the Conditions
119. Stop Loss Reference Price: All of the most recent transaction prices during continuous trading listed on a Reference Source, commencing on the Listing Date up to and including the Expiration Date
120. Stop Loss Rollover Date(s): Each Scheduled Trading Day
121. Stop Loss Buffer: As specified in the table in Part B of these Final Terms
 
  • Maximum Stop Loss Buffer
 25%
122 Stop Loss Observation Period:

  		The period from and including Issue Date to and including Expiration Date

As set out in the table above, the Stop Loss Buffer is stated in Part B in the respective final terms. Following this amendment, the Stop Loss Buffer will, for instruments with 4x leverage, be 22 per cent. and for instruments with 5x leverage, be 17 per cent.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

SE0011753300 SE0011423938
SE0011753284 SE0011423821
SE0011753185 SE0011423854
SE0011753326 SE0011423789
SE0011753318 SE0011423896
SE0011753235 SE0011423763
SE0011753292 SE0011423680
SE0011753219 SE0011423813
SE0011753136 SE0011423672
SE0011753227 SE0011423805
SE0011753243 SE0011423912
SE0011753011 SE0011423797
SE0011753268 SE0011423904
SE0011753193 SE0011423573
SE0011753128 SE0011423714
SE0011753177 SE0011423771
SE0011753201 SE0011423888
SE0011753169 SE0011423474
SE0011753102 SE0011423623
SE0011753151 SE0011423755
SE0011753094 SE0011423615
SE0011753110 SE0011423748
SE0011753078 SE0011423607
SE0011753060 SE0011423730
SE0011753144 SE0011423722
SE0011753045 SE0011423839
SE0011753037 SE0011423508
SE0011753086 SE0011423706
SE0011753052 SE0011423565
SE0011752989 SE0011423698
SE0011752997 SE0011423557
SE0011753029 SE0011423391
SE0011753003 SE0011423540
SE0011752971 SE0011423532
SE0011752955 SE0011423664
SE0011752963 SE0011423524
SE0011752930 SE0011423656
SE0011752948 SE0011423516
SE0011752922 SE0011423649
SE0011752914 SE0011423631
SE0011752898 SE0011423490
SE0011752906 SE0011423466
SE0011752880 SE0011423458
SE0011752872 SE0011423581
SE0011752864 SE0011423441
SE0011752856 SE0011423433
SE0011752849 SE0011423409
SE0011752831 SE0011423375
SE0011752823 SE0011423367
SE0011752815 SE0011423425
SE0011752807 SE0011423482
SE0011752799 SE0011423599
SE0011752781 SE0011423359
SE0011423870 SE0011423417

Attachment