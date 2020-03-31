Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below published in connection with the issuer’s update of its prospectus for warrants & certificates. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates, to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The original final terms for the instruments were correct, but in relation to the issuer’s update of the final terms to be compliant with the prospectus regulation, the stop loss functionality was omitted from the final terms. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:
|117.
|Stop Loss Event
|Applicable
|118.
| Stop Loss Level:
| The product of the most recent official closing price for the Underlying Asset quoted on the Reference Source and the result obtained by subtracting the
Stop Loss Buffer from 100% or Adding the Stop Loss Buffer to 100%, as specified in the Conditions
|119.
|Stop Loss Reference Price:
|All of the most recent transaction prices during continuous trading listed on a Reference Source, commencing on the Listing Date up to and including the Expiration Date
|120.
|Stop Loss Rollover Date(s):
|Each Scheduled Trading Day
|121.
|Stop Loss Buffer:
|As specified in the table in Part B of these Final Terms
|25%
|122
| Stop Loss Observation Period:
|The period from and including Issue Date to and including Expiration Date
As set out in the table above, the Stop Loss Buffer is stated in Part B in the respective final terms. Following this amendment, the Stop Loss Buffer will, for instruments with 4x leverage, be 22 per cent. and for instruments with 5x leverage, be 17 per cent.
Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.
List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:
|DK0060966620
|DK0060965655
|DK0060966547
|DK0060959096
|DK0060966463
|DK0060959765
|DK0060967008
|DK0060958957
|DK0060966976
|DK0060958361
|DK0060966893
|DK0060959252
|DK0060966117
|DK0060958791
|DK0060967867
|DK0060959849
|DK0060967784
|DK0060960185
|DK0060967511
|DK0060959922
|DK0060966034
|DK0060958288
|DK0060967438
|DK0060958601
|DK0060965739
|DK0060958528
|DK0060966380
|DK0060957983
|DK0060966703
|DK0060958874
|DK0060965812
|DK0060959179
|DK0060958015
|DK0060958445
