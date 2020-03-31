Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below published in connection with the issuer’s update of its prospectus for warrants & certificates. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates, to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The original final terms for the instruments were correct, but in relation to the issuer’s update of the final terms to be compliant with the prospectus regulation, the stop loss functionality was omitted from the final terms. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

117. Stop Loss Event Applicable 118. Stop Loss Level:



The product of the most recent official closing price for the Underlying Asset quoted on the Reference Source and the result obtained by subtracting the

Stop Loss Buffer from 100% or Adding the Stop Loss Buffer to 100%, as specified in the Conditions 119. Stop Loss Reference Price: All of the most recent transaction prices during continuous trading listed on a Reference Source, commencing on the Listing Date up to and including the Expiration Date 120. Stop Loss Rollover Date(s): Each Scheduled Trading Day 121. Stop Loss Buffer: As specified in the table in Part B of these Final Terms Maximum Stop Loss Buffer 25% 122 Stop Loss Observation Period:



The period from and including Issue Date to and including Expiration Date

As set out in the table above, the Stop Loss Buffer is stated in Part B in the respective final terms. Following this amendment, the Stop Loss Buffer will, for instruments with 4x leverage, be 22 per cent. and for instruments with 5x leverage, be 17 per cent.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

DK0060966620 DK0060965655 DK0060966547 DK0060959096 DK0060966463 DK0060959765 DK0060967008 DK0060958957 DK0060966976 DK0060958361 DK0060966893 DK0060959252 DK0060966117 DK0060958791 DK0060967867 DK0060959849 DK0060967784 DK0060960185 DK0060967511 DK0060959922 DK0060966034 DK0060958288 DK0060967438 DK0060958601 DK0060965739 DK0060958528 DK0060966380 DK0060957983 DK0060966703 DK0060958874 DK0060965812 DK0060959179 DK0060958015 DK0060958445

