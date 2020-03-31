Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below published in connection with the issuer’s update of its prospectus for warrants & certificates. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates, to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The original final terms for the instruments were correct, but in relation to the issuer’s update of the final terms to be compliant with the prospectus regulation, the stop loss functionality was omitted from the final terms. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

117. Stop Loss Event Applicable 118. Stop Loss Level:



The product of the most recent official closing price for the Underlying Asset quoted on the Reference Source and the result obtained by subtracting the

Stop Loss Buffer from 100% or Adding the Stop Loss Buffer to 100%, as specified in the Conditions 119. Stop Loss Reference Price: All of the most recent transaction prices during continuous trading listed on a Reference Source, commencing on the Listing Date up to and including the Expiration Date 120. Stop Loss Rollover Date(s): Each Scheduled Trading Day 121. Stop Loss Buffer: As specified in the table in Part B of these Final Terms Maximum Stop Loss Buffer 25% 122 Stop Loss Observation Period:



The period from and including Issue Date to and including Expiration Date

As set out in the table above, the Stop Loss Buffer is stated in Part B in the respective final terms. Following this amendment, the Stop Loss Buffer will, for instruments with 4x leverage, be 22 per cent. and for instruments with 5x leverage, be 17 per cent.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

FI4000346572 FI4000346390 FI4000346564 FI4000346382 FI4000346556 FI4000346333 FI4000346507 FI4000346325 FI4000346531 FI4000346317 FI4000346549 FI4000346309 FI4000346523 FI4000346291 FI4000346515 FI4000346275 FI4000346499 FI4000346259 FI4000346481 FI4000346242 FI4000346473 FI4000346234 FI4000346465 FI4000346226 FI4000346457 FI4000346218 FI4000346440 FI4000346200 FI4000346432 FI4000346192 FI4000346424 FI4000346184 FI4000346416 FI4000407242 FI4000346408 FI4000407234 FI4000407192 FI4000407200

