Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2020-03-31 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) today announces its Annual Results for 2019. This company announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Consolidated Annual Report
Mark T. Højgaard, CEO commented:
We have continued to reduce overheads to create a very low-cost base, cutting general and administration costs in half.
Although the initial production from Orlando proved significantly lower than expected, the Orlando field production commenced in March 2019. Depending on production and the development in oil prices, Atlantic Petroleum is expecting to be cash generating in 2020.
The result is affected by impairment of the Orlando deferred consideration receivable, which is estimated to be DKK 53.5MM less than at the beginning of the year.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen and on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.
Announcement no.: 2/2020
Issued: 31-03-2020
