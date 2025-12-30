Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2026

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2025-12-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2026 with the following dates:

Tuesday 31 st March: Annual Accounts 2024 to be issued.

March: Annual Accounts 2024 to be issued. Thursday 30 th April: Annual General Meeting.

April: Annual General Meeting. Friday 29 th May: 1 st Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

May: 1 Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Monday 31 st August: 2 nd Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

August: 2 Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Monday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.





Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.12/2025

Issued 30-12-2025

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo