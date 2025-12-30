Atlantic Petroleum – Update on Debt

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2025-12-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) provides update on debt situation.

Referring to the agreement reached with creditors 4th April 2025 and the update given in the release 30th September 2025, P/F Atlantic Petroleum provides an update on the debt solution agreements.

The work on the relevant agreements has been progressing well over the year and finalization is expected within weeks. In any case, the Board expects to complete and sign the agreements in 1st Quarter of 2026

The Group’s ability to continue as a going concern remains dependent on the successful completion of the restructuring and the cash flows generated from its interest in the Orlando field

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 11/2025

Issued: 30-12-2025

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O.Box 1228

FO-110 Torshavn

Faroe Islands