Release and Availability of the

2019 Universal Registration Document

CLICHY – March 31, 2020 – The French version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the A.M.F. (Autorité des Marchés Financiers: French Financial Markets Authority) on March 31, 2020.

The document is available on BIC’s website ( www.bicworld.com under https://www.bicworld.com/en/investors/publications ) as well as on the website of the A.M.F. (www.amf-france.org).

The document includes:

• extracts from the Integrated Report,

• the Annual Financial Report,

• the Management report of the Board of Directors for 2019,

• the Report on Corporate Governance of the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors’ findings,

• information related to the fees paid to the auditors,

• the description of the share buyback program,

• the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors’ to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 20, 2020, as well as the Board of Directors’ report on the draft resolutions.





ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC® products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - + 33 6 87 89 33 51 sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98 Press Contacts Michèle Ventura



michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85



isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

First Quarter 2020 results 23 April 2020 Conference call and Webcast 2020 Annual General Meeting 20 May 2020 To be determined First Half 2020 results 29 July 2020 Conference call and Webcast Third Quarter 2020 results 28 October 2020 Conference call and Webcast

