Stockholm, April 1, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (Anoto) today announces that it has hired a Vice President of Engineering (Hardware) for Anoto in Anthony Lorusso. Anthony is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and was previously Director of Hardware Engineering at VirZoom Inc., a Virtual Reality company based in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a specialist in both mechanical and electrical engineering and has previously held senior technical roles in distinguished companies such as BEA Systems and Draper Lab.



Furthermore, Anoto’s education subsidiary, Knowledge AI Inc (KAIT) has hired a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in Long Phan, who holds a Ph.D. from MIT and was previously the CEO/CTO of Top Flight Technologies, Inc. He is a seasoned engineer with deep specialty in algorithms, robotics and sensors and will be leading the engineering team of KAIT.

“We are happy to add such high calibre engineering talents as Anthony and Long to our team. Long is a very accomplished scientist and start-up management talent. He will bring leadership to KAIT’s engineering team and lead the successful development of future KAIT products. Anthony will be instrumental in upgrading Anoto’s hardware technology to the next level. As we are planning for the launch of the next generation of Livescribe pens, I am sure that Anthony will contribute significantly to quality improvements and in achieving this technical leap,“ says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

