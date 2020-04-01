Copenhagen, April 01, 2020 – NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy has signed a five-year extension and expansion agreement with DLG, one of Europe’s largest agribusiness companies.



According to the new agreement, NNIT will for the next five years support DLG’s transformation towards a more cloud-based IT-infrastructure and group-wide services. By utilizing NNIT’s Hybrid Cloud-solution DLG will migrate their IT-infrastructure into a Private Cloud-environment, which supports a high degree of flexibility and security.



Commenting on the agreement, CIO at DLG Torben Spaabæk says:

“We are transforming our business and are pleased to achieve a stronger IT-infrastructure with the agreement with NNIT. By consolidating our current IT-infrastructure in Denmark over to NNIT’s Private Cloud-solution, we will achieve the desired degree of flexibility while increasing the security, flexibility and stability in our operations.”



Commenting on the agreement, Senior Vice President at NNIT Jacob Hahn Michelsen says:

“We are proud to extend our collaboration with DLG, where our advanced and proven Hybrid Cloud-solution will be the foundation in a more flexible IT-infrastructure.”



Hybrid Cloud is part of NNIT’s ‘Winning Solutions’ and adjusted strategy to increase value creation for customers undergoing digital transformation.



The estimated total value of the new agreement is a minor double-digit million amount (DKK). NNIT and DLG have been collaborating since 2015.



About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry’s strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients’ software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.



About DLG https://www.dlg.dk/en/DLG-koncernen/Hvem-er-vi



