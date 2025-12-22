NNIT A/S: NNIT UPDATES 2025 OUTLOOK AND SUSPENDS MID-TERM FINANCIAL ASPIRATIONS

NNIT updates its financial outlook for 2025 as market and customer activity have slowed down and performance improvements have not accelerated and materialized as expected. Furthermore, the group’s mid-term financial aspirations are suspended based on performance and external conditions.

Financial outlook 2025 updated

While momentum from the third quarter extended into October, business performance has deteriorated through November and the first half of December. On this background, organic revenue growth for 2025 is now anticipated to be around –3% (previously in the low end of 0-5%). While the structural lowering of the cost base is materializing as planned, the lower revenue expectations entail revised expectations for the group operating profit margin excluding special items, which is now expected to be around 5.5% (previously in the low end of 7-9%). Special items are now expected to be around DKK 83m (previously up to DKK 69m) mainly due to a board-initiated strategic process and cost-out project being accelerated with advisor support.

The lower-than-expected financial performance is driven by an unexpected and temporary disruption of the group’s business in Region US where several larger projects have been postponed into 2026. Simultaneously, the US business has seen a temporary slowdown in new contract wins, negatively affecting revenue generation in the fourth quarter.

Region Europe continued to deliver subpar performance with especially larger customers remaining hesitant in terms of entering new contracts.

Mid-term financial aspirations toward 2027 suspended

The mid-term financial aspirations communicated in February 2025 were based on specific market, client and business assumptions. The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment has become increasingly uncertain, and this has had a negative impact on NNIT’s business.

Based on the increasing uncertainty and adjustment of the financial outlook for 2025, NNIT suspends its previously announced mid-term aspiration of annual organic revenue growth of 7 to 10% and the group operating profit margin excl. special items target of above 10% in 2027.

NNIT will publish the Annual Report 2025 on February 5, 2026, as planned.





