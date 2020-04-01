Covid-19 outbreak crisis communication

Saint-Cloud, April 1, 2020 – The coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, defined by the WHO as a pandemic on March 12, 2020, has triggered a global health crisis unprecedented in terms of its public health consequences and its induced effects.

In this current environment, it is difficult to predict how this crisis, due to the uncertainties surrounding the epidemic’s scale, geographic scope, duration, social and economic consequences, will impact Dassault Aviation Group 2020 objectives announced on February 27, 2020.

Therefore, Dassault Aviation Group is withdrawing its 2020 guidance.

Besides, today’s meeting of the Board of Director decided to finally hold the General meeting, scheduled on May 12, 2020, closed doors in Saint-Cloud, to cancel the 2019 dividend proposal and thus to allocate the entire net profit to retained earnings.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century (including 2,500 Falcon), Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7,3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

