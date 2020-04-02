SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldenseed , a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand and cultivator, today released the results of a proprietary survey detailing the habits of cannabis users during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:



Of the 1,277 surveyed, 438 or 34% indicated they were active marijuana users

40% of marijuana users indicated they were using more during the pandemic

35% of users expressed concern about a cannabis shortage

Nearly three-quarters of users (73.7%) cited “stress and anxiety relief” as their primary motivation for use at this time

This poll was conducted between March 29 and March 30, 2020 among a national sample of 1,277 Americans between the ages of 21 and 65. To download the full survey results, please click here .

Most notable among the insights that can be gathered from the data is an uptick in marijuana consumption by active users in response to the ongoing coronavirus situation. Of the 438 (34%) respondents who identified as users, 173 individuals (40%) reported that they are using more marijuana now than they were prior to the outbreak.

Concerns around limited supplies of cannabis and the possibility of dispensary closures due to the outbreak, which multiple reports have confirmed , have driven consumer demand for cannabis products at an unprecedented rate. Goldenseed’s results further indicate that this development is top-of-mind for some users, with 35% reporting that they are worried about a possible shortage during this time and 22% going as far as to stockpile marijuana because of the pandemic.

“These results reflect a number of customer trends we’ve been observing since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak,” said Scott Goldie, CEO and Co-Founder of Goldenseed, “Chief among these is the consumer concern around limited supplies of cannabis. These concerns are well-founded, as many areas are experiencing increasing demand for product, something we believe will positively impact the cannabis market near-term, and perhaps long-term.”

In addition to increased use and shifting habits in response to a possible future shortage of product, Goldenseed found that marijuana users are motivated by a variety of factors during the pandemic. Chief among these is stress and anxiety relief. An overwhelming 73.7% of users cited those indications as their primary reason for using marijuana during this time. 37.4% of users are also turning to marijuana to relieve boredom during this period of social distancing and 28.1% continue to engage in marijuana use as part of social activities, including those done virtually or in quarantine.

“It’s also interesting to see so many users turning to the anxiety-relieving properties of cannabis during this unprecedented and uncertain time where so many people’s lives have been seriously disrupted,” Goldie continued, “As a California lifestyle brand, we’re firm supporters of the many ways users can enjoy and benefit from the plant. As these results indicate, right now for many that seems to mean using cannabis not just socially, but for what they perceive to be emotional and stress relief benefits during these trying times.”

About Goldenseed

Goldenseed is a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand focused on the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality cannabis and hemp naturally grown in Santa Cruz, California.

