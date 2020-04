Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania has rejected AB Snaigė (hereinafter the Company) appellate complaint concerning Vilnius Regional Administrative Court 8 of October 2018 decision in administrative case according Company’s complaint to defendant Bank of Lithuania concerning partial revocation decision No. 241-19 dated 29 January 2018 on imposition of certain measures with respect to AB Snaigė.

AB Snaige Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas