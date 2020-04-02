ATLANTA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces it will host CommerceNOW 2020, an online event featuring leading experts in eCommerce, digital marketing, conversion rate optimization, customer experience, compliance, pricing, and other key areas of digital commerce. This edition of the event takes place on June 10 and 11, 2020 and – as in previous years – attendees are welcome to participate remotely from anywhere in the world.



Peers attending CommerceNOW 2020 will gain insights into growing conversion rates, reinforcing customer loyalty, improving lead generation, and increasing sales across new avenues, as well as strategies for staying up-to-date with compliance issues and optimizing their operations overall.

Almost a dozen speakers are already lined up for the virtual event, including Trevor Hatfield, founder and CEO of Inturact; Purna Virji, Senior Manager of Global Engagement for Microsoft; Olga Andrienko, Head of Global Marketing for SEMrush; and Jeroen Corthout, Co-Founder of Salesflare. The two-day conference will feature presentations and interactive Q&A, and is hosted by Erich Litch, 2Checkout's President and Chief Operating Officer.

“In these uncertain times, it is even more important to continue the tradition of this online event and give everyone the opportunity to get insights and best practices from industry experts and – most importantly – to ask questions and get answers in real time,” said Alexandra Marcu, VP of Marketing at 2Checkout. “CommerceNOW 2020 already has a great line-up of speakers, all eager to share strategic directions as well as hands-on tips that will provide attendees with solid ideas on how to grow and optimize their eCommerce businesses.”

Visit the CommerceNOW 2020 event page for a list of early confirmed speakers, to view the agenda, and to register. All registrants will receive free access to the live event as well as to on-demand recordings of each session and presentation slides following the event.

Interested thought leaders are also encouraged to apply to join the event as a speaker .

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

