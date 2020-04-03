Press Release

3 April 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes the Annual Report for 2019

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST), today announced that its Annual Report for 2019 is now available on the company's website, www.immunicum.com.

The printed Annual Report will be distributed in mid-April 2020 to shareholders who have requested it. For further information, please contact the company by telephone +46 8 732 8400 or e-mail, info@immunicum.com.

This information is information that Immunicum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 am CEST on 3 April 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Alex Karlsson-Parra, CSO and Interim CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

