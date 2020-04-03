MONACO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Partners' website www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section.



Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Partners at:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Attn: 20-F Request

7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne

Office 11B2

MC 98000 Monaco

Tel: +1 (212) 906 8645

Email: Investors@navios-mlp.com

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com .

Contact

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1 (212) 906 8645

Investors@navios-mlp.com