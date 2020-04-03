PR N° C2950C

STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

· ST Capital Markets Day postponed to second half of 2020

Geneva – April 3, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release first quarter 2020 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on April 22, 2020.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company’s website at www.st.com .

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results and current business outlook on April 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until May 8, 2020.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company is also announcing that its annual Capital Markets Day, originally scheduled to take place in London on May 6th, will be rescheduled in the second half of 2020. The new date will be communicated at a later stage.

