DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) today announced it will be opening the resources of the Brown & Brown Relief Center for anyone in need, whether the company is a current customer or not. Through the Relief Center website, companies and their current or former employees can access products and services at a discount.



“Brown & Brown has a long-standing history of dedication to the people and communities in which we live, work, and play,” commented Brown & Brown President and Chief Executive Officer, Powell Brown. “We feel it is critical to do all we can to help those in our communities during this complex and unprecedented time.”

Brown & Brown has also entered into an agreement with industry leader Prudential to offer Financial Wellness services. This will give companies and their employees, including recently separated or furloughed employees, access to financial tools and strategies to help navigate these challenging times.

Some examples of other products and services available through the Brown & Brown Relief Center are as follows:

Health and behavioral health services

Family care and child learning

Pet care

Home and home office discounts

Food and food delivery services

General household and office supplies

“We often talk about The Power of WE at Brown & Brown,” stated Brown & Brown General Counsel, Robert Lloyd, who is also heading the Brown & Brown COVID-19 Task Force. “With thousands of teammates in hundreds of locations, we are proud to demonstrate our Culture of Caring by opening up this service to help those in our communities.”

If you are a current Brown & Brown customer, please reach out to your local representative to gain access to the Relief Center. If you are not a current customer or do not know who your local representative is, please reach out to the Brown & Brown Employee Benefits Technology Center at bbreliefsupport@bbebtech.com for access to this free resource.

Brown & Brown has also developed a reference site with numerous resources to help companies navigate employee benefit and insurance issues related to COVID-19. This site can be found at https://www.bbinsurance.com/covid19/ .

About Us

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com .

