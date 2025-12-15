Brown & Brown, Inc. acquires the assets of J. Kevin Campbell Agency

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Kevin Campbell, principal of the J. Kevin Campbell Agency, Inc. (“Campbell Agency”), today announced that a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. has acquired the assets of the Campbell Agency.

The Campbell Agency was founded in 1991 by Kevin Campbell, with a focus on delivering best-in-class workers’ compensation insurance solutions for its customers. Kian Ostovar joined the organization in 2004, establishing an office in Gainesville, Florida, to service joint customers of the agency across north and central Florida. Kevin and Kian will bring their workers’ compensation experience to Brown & Brown offices in Tampa and Ocala, respectively.

Mike Keeby, senior vice president – Retail segment, stated, “Kevin, Kian and the Campbell Agency team are recognized by carriers and customers for their deep knowledge of the workers’ compensation landscape, and we are excited to bring their collective experience and focus on workers' compensation insurance solutions to the Brown & Brown team.”

Kevin Campbell said, “For 34 years, we faced each other in the marketplace as competitors. Today, we’re proud to stand together as teammates.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief financial officer

(386) 239-5770