The At-Home Learning initiative in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia is offering a special schedule of public TV programs and online resources to support families and students during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Owings Mills, MD, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. region and Maryland public television stations today announced a partnership aimed at supporting the educational needs of families whose children are learning from home during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The “At-Home Learning” initiative launches on Monday, April 6 on Maryland Public Television (MPT), WETA, and Howard University Television (WHUT). The primary feature of the collaboration is a coordinated schedule of educational programs selected by the stations and available weekdays to viewers free over the air, through cable and satellite providers and, in the case of MPT, on a live stream at mpt.org/livestream

The special broadcast schedule across the three stations consists of 11 daytime hours of educational programs, beginning at 7 a.m. on MPT and continuing throughout the day on all three channels, ending at 6 p.m. on WHUT. The weekly slate of programs is structured to supplement curriculums in three segments, specifically Early Learners (Pre-K through 3rd grade), Middle Grades (4th through 8th grades), and High School (9th through 12 grade). Viewers are encouraged to check their local station’s website for weekly schedule updates. Find more scheduling information for “At-Home Learning” at weta.org, mpt.org, and whut.org.

In conjunction with their broadcast offerings, the stations are making available digital “At-Home Learning” tools. These online resources – designed for parents, caregivers, teachers, and children – are available at whut.org/home/athomelearning, weta.org/athomelearning, and mpt.org/education.

The region’s “At-Home Learning” service will continue until students in the greater Maryland, Northern Virginia, and the Washington, D.C. metro area have returned to their classrooms when the coronavirus distancing precautions are relaxed.

Area families are also encouraged to subscribe to the free PBS KIDS daily newsletter. This new resource is available by visiting pbs.org/parents/pbskidsdaily. The newsletter offers activities and tips parents and guardians can use to help kids play and learn at home.

Educators may also access free digital resources to support at-home instruction by going to pbslearningmedia.org.

“All three stations understand that continuity of learning is critical for students during the coronavirus emergency,” explained MPT President and CEO Larry D. Unger. “This collaboration illustrates the power of public TV to address an emerging need by providing at-home learning resources that support and strengthen families throughout our region.”

“Education is at the core of the WETA mission, and our stellar programs and resources will well serve our local community,” said Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA. “We are proud to join forces with Maryland Public Television and WHUT to make this important content widely accessible in the National Capital Area.”

“For more than 40 years, WHUT has served the DC metro area with educational programming and a special emphasis on content and outreach activities for children in underserved communities,” said Howard University President, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. “In this unprecedented time, Howard University, WHUT and our regional public broadcasting partners are stepping up efforts through the ‘At-Home Learning’ initiative to offer more resources for the communities we serve.”

“At-Home Learning” can be found in Maryland and the Washington, D.C.-metro area on the following channels:

MPT – via antenna across Maryland on channels 22.1, 28.1, 31.1, 36.1, 62.1,67.1; Comcast: 22, 810, 812; Cox: 22, 1022; RCN: 22, 612; Fios: 22; 522; Dish Network: 22; 28; Direct TV: 22, 28; Mediacom: 12, 812; Charter: 12, 712; Armstrong: 103, 112. Check your local listings.

– via antenna across Maryland on channels 22.1, 28.1, 31.1, 36.1, 62.1,67.1; Comcast: 22, 810, 812; Cox: 22, 1022; RCN: 22, 612; Fios: 22; 522; Dish Network: 22; 28; Direct TV: 22, 28; Mediacom: 12, 812; Charter: 12, 712; Armstrong: 103, 112. Check your local listings. WHUT - Comcast: 32, 802 (DC) and 19, 807 (Balt); Cox: 32; Fios: 3, 532; RCN: 23, 611; Dish Network: 8081; Direct TV: 32, 32.1

- Comcast: 32, 802 (DC) and 19, 807 (Balt); Cox: 32; Fios: 3, 532; RCN: 23, 611; Dish Network: 8081; Direct TV: 32, 32.1 WETA PBS – via antenna 26.1 and 26.4; Comcast: 26, 220; Cox: 26, 802, 1026; Fios: 26, 471, 526; RCN: 26, 613; Dish Network: 8076

About MPT

Launched in 1969 and headquartered in Owings Mills, MD, Maryland Public Television is a nonprofit, state-licensed public television network and member of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). MPT’s six transmitters cover Maryland plus portions of contiguous states and the District of Columbia. Frequent winner of regional Emmy® awards, MPT creates local, regional, and national television shows. Beyond broadcast, MPT’s commitment to professional educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through year-round instructional events and the super website Thinkport, which garners in excess of five million page views annually. For more information visit mpt.org.

About WHUT

WHUT-TV, Howard University Television was founded in 1980 in Washington, D.C. as WHMM. At its inception, the station became the first public station in the United States to be licensed and operated by a historically black college and university (HBCU) - Howard University. The station broadcasts reach over 2.5 million households in a 60-mile radius. The station endeavors to underscore Howard University's overall mission in its commitment to excellence in truth and service. More information about WHUT is available at whut.org or by following WHUT on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices.

About WETA

WETA is the leading public broadcasting company in the nation’s capital, serving Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia with educational initiatives and with high-quality programming on public television stations nationwide, WETA Television and Classical WETA 90.9 FM. Classical WETA 90.9 FM brings classical music, concerts and specials to Greater Washington. As the largest PBS station serving Greater Washington, WETA Television broadcasts on WETA PBS, WETA UK and WETA PBS Kids. Local programming created by WETA Television includes WETA Arts, WETA Around Town, and documentaries such as Washington in the 2000s, Bygone DC, and Neighborhood Eats. National programs include PBS NewsHour and Washington Week, documentary films by Ken Burns and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and performance specials from renowned venues. WETA also serves the community with digital content that highlights WETA programming and the rich history of our region; creates leading public service websites such as www.ReadingRockets.org, www.LDOnline.org, www.ColorinColorado.org, www.AdLit.org, and www.Brainline.org; and develops community outreach programs to engage people of all ages in the joy of lifelong learning. More information at weta.org.

