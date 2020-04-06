GREENWICH, Conn., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has adapted quickly to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard its workforce and maintain continuity of vital services. The company is using a combination of rigorous protective measures, technology and virtual communications to help keep employees safe in all 30 countries where it operates.
XPO teams are working in unprecedented circumstances to move critically important goods through supply chains, including medical products, personal protective equipment (PPE), food and beverages, telecommunication devices, household staples and business supplies. The company provides essential support to industrial, retail and institutional customers, as well as municipalities and government agencies.
Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “I’m beyond proud of the way our employees have stepped up to fulfill our responsibilities in serving communities around the globe. We’ll continue to prioritize the physical, mental and emotional well-being of every person on our team.”
Nearly all of XPO’s sites continue to operate, with short-term shutdowns for deep cleaning or sanitization as needed. Customers have uninterrupted access to the company’s full range of transportation services: truckload, less-than-truckload, last mile, expedite, intermodal, drayage, managed transportation and global forwarding.
In New York City, the US epicenter of the pandemic, XPO has partnered with the municipal Emergency Management Department for the emergency distribution of life-sustaining supplies.
XPO moved quickly to deploy comprehensive operating protocols that prioritize employee safety while meeting the company’s responsibilities as a designated provider of essential infrastructure services.
XPO has introduced online programs in seven languages to help employees manage change during the pandemic. These include video sessions on health and safety, stress management and working remotely, as well as information on special policies in effect.
