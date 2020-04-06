WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a global asset management company, today announced a donation of $1 million in support of the COVID-19 response efforts at three major Boston-area hospitals. The funds will support:



The Healthcare Heroes Fund at Beth Israel Lahey Health

The Brigham COVID-19 Response Fund at Brigham Health

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund at Massachusetts General Hospital

The donation will enable each hospital to direct resources to their greatest need, whether purchasing vital supplies and protective equipment, supporting the healthcare workforce, or furthering research to find treatments and means of prevention for COVID-19.

Jay C. Horgen, President and CEO of AMG, said: “With our deep roots in the Boston area, we, along with so many others, have a sense of profound commitment to contribute in support of the medical institutions and healthcare workers who are tirelessly working to fight this unprecedented crisis and keep the surrounding community safe. The front-line caregivers at Beth Israel Lahey Health, Brigham Health, and Mass General are known for their exceptional care and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve, and our donations represent an expression of our gratitude for their service and care. AMG is proud to support their efforts and leadership during this challenging time.”

About AMG

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of December 31, 2019, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $726 billion, pro forma for the investment in Comvest Partners which has subsequently closed, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:

Anjali Aggarwal

Media Relations:

Jonathan Freedman

(617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com