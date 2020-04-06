6 April 2020

Amendment of final terms for exchanged traded products with copper, silver and gold futures as underlying asset

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates (the relevant prospectus is stated in the final terms for the instrument), to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The definition of Roll Date(s) in the existing incorrect final terms refers to a rolling of futures contracts that doesn’t reflect how such futures contracts are traded by the issuer in order to hedge the instruments. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

Roll Date(s):Any day from and including the fifth Scheduled Trading Day in the month prior to expiration of the relevant futures contract.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

