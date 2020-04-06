6 April 2020

Amendment of final terms for exchanged traded products with copper, silver and gold futures as underlying asset

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates (the relevant prospectus is stated in the final terms for the instrument), to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The definition of Roll Date(s) in the existing incorrect final terms refers to a rolling of futures contracts that doesn’t reflect how such futures contracts are traded by the issuer in order to hedge the instruments. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

Roll Date(s): Any day from and including the fifth Scheduled Trading Day in the month prior to expiration of the relevant futures contract.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

SE0013256344 SE0013256336 SE0013256328 SE0013256310 SE0013256302 SE0013256294 SE0013256229 SE0013256211 SE0013256203 SE0013256195 SE0013256187 SE0013256179 SE0013255411 SE0013255403 SE0013255395 SE0013255387 SE0013255379 SE0013255361 SE0013255353 SE0013252269 SE0013252251 SE0013252244 SE0013252236 SE0013252228 SE0013237047 SE0013237039 SE0013237021 SE0013236981 SE0012959369 SE0012959351 SE0012959344 SE0012959336 SE0012959328 SE0012959310 SE0012959302 SE0012959294 SE0012320729 SE0011979269 SE0011759885 SE0011421650 SE0011419761 SE0011419753 SE0011419746 SE0011418128 SE0011418110 SE0011171602 SE0011171594 SE0011171586 SE0011171578 SE0011171560 SE0011171552 SE0011171545 SE0011171537 SE0011171529 SE0011171479 SE0011171461 SE0011171453 SE0011171446 SE0011171438 SE0011171420 SE0011171412 SE0011171404 SE0011171396 SE0011171388 SE0011171370 SE0011171362 SE0010975888 SE0010975870 SE0010975862 SE0010975854 SE0010824979 SE0010630814 SE0010629121 SE0010628081 SE0010628073 SE0010628065 SE0010628057 SE0010628040 SE0010628032 SE0010628024 SE0010628016 SE0010628008 SE0010627992 SE0010627984 SE0010627976 SE0010627968 SE0010627950 SE0010627943 SE0010627935 SE0010627927 SE0010627919 SE0010627901 SE0010627893 SE0010358960 SE0010358952 SE0010358945 SE0010358937 SE0010358929 SE0010358911 SE0010358903 SE0010358895 SE0010358887 SE0010358879 SE0010358861 SE0010358853 SE0010358846 SE0010358838 SE0010358820 SE0010358812 SE0010358804 SE0010358796 SE0010358788 SE0010358770 SE0010358374 SE0010353656 SE0010353649 SE0010136713 SE0010136697 SE0010136689 SE0010136663 SE0009982408 SE0009982390 SE0009982382 SE0009982242 SE0009981939 SE0009979057 SE0009979040 SE0009979032 SE0009979024 SE0009979016 SE0009979008 SE0009978992 SE0009978984 SE0009861735 SE0009861727 SE0009861719 SE0009861701 SE0009861693 SE0009861685 SE0009861669 SE0009861651 SE0009861644 SE0009861636 SE0009861628 SE0009861610 SE0009861503 SE0009861495 SE0009861487 SE0009861479 SE0009861461 SE0009861453 SE0009861446 SE0009861438 SE0009861420 SE0009861412 SE0009861404 SE0009859465 SE0009859440

