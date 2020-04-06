6 April 2020

Amendment of final terms for exchanged traded products with copper, silver and gold futures as underlying asset

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates (the relevant prospectus is stated in the final terms for the instrument), to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The definition of Roll Date(s) in the existing incorrect final terms refers to a rolling of futures contracts that doesn’t reflect how such futures contracts are traded by the issuer in order to hedge the instruments. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

Roll Date(s): Any day from and including the fifth Scheduled Trading Day in the month prior to expiration of the relevant futures contract.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

DK0061244290
DK0061244100
DK0061244027
DK0061241007
DK0061238482
DK0061086873
DK0061086790
DK0061086600
DK0061086527
DK0061086444
DK0061086360
DK0061086287
DK0061086014
DK0061085982
DK0061085040
DK0061084902
DK0061084829
DK0061059987
DK0061022985
DK0061021581
DK0061021151
DK0061021078
DK0061020930
DK0061017399
DK0061017209
DK0061008059
DK0061007911
DK0061007838
DK0061007754
DK0061007671
DK0061007598
DK0061007408
DK0061007325
DK0061007242
DK0061006780
DK0061006517
DK0061006434
DK0061006350
DK0061006277
DK0061006194
DK0061006004
DK0061005972
DK0061005899
DK0061005709
DK0061005626
DK0061005543
DK0060974996
DK0060957553
DK0060957470
DK0060930006
DK0060929776
DK0060927218
DK0060927135
DK0060920551
DK0060920478
DK0060920395
DK0060920205
DK0060920122
DK0060920049
DK0060919975
DK0060919892
DK0060919702
DK0060919629
DK0060919546
DK0060919462
DK0060919389
DK0060919116
DK0060919033
DK0060905404
DK0060905321
DK0060905248
DK0060905164
DK0060905081
DK0060899680
DK0060899417
DK0060884815
DK0060884658
DK0060884575
DK0060884302
DK0060881472
DK0060881399
DK0060881209
DK0060879658
DK0060867992
DK0060867562
DK0060867489
DK0060867216
DK0060867133
DK0060865780
DK0060864700
DK0060864627
DK0060864544
DK0060864460
DK0060864387
DK0060864114
DK0060849669
DK0060849586
DK0060849313
DK0060849230
DK0060849156

