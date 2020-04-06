6 April 2020

Amendment of final terms for exchanged traded products with copper, silver and gold futures as underlying asset

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates (the relevant prospectus is stated in the final terms for the instrument), to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The definition of Roll Date(s) in the existing incorrect final terms refers to a rolling of futures contracts that doesn’t reflect how such futures contracts are traded by the issuer in order to hedge the instruments. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

Roll Date(s): Any day from and including the fifth Scheduled Trading Day in the month prior to expiration of the relevant futures contract.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

DK0061244290 DK0061244100 DK0061244027 DK0061241007 DK0061238482 DK0061086873 DK0061086790 DK0061086600 DK0061086527 DK0061086444 DK0061086360 DK0061086287 DK0061086014 DK0061085982 DK0061085040 DK0061084902 DK0061084829 DK0061059987 DK0061022985 DK0061021581 DK0061021151 DK0061021078 DK0061020930 DK0061017399 DK0061017209 DK0061008059 DK0061007911 DK0061007838 DK0061007754 DK0061007671 DK0061007598 DK0061007408 DK0061007325 DK0061007242 DK0061006780 DK0061006517 DK0061006434 DK0061006350 DK0061006277 DK0061006194 DK0061006004 DK0061005972 DK0061005899 DK0061005709 DK0061005626 DK0061005543 DK0060974996 DK0060957553 DK0060957470 DK0060930006 DK0060929776 DK0060927218 DK0060927135 DK0060920551 DK0060920478 DK0060920395 DK0060920205 DK0060920122 DK0060920049 DK0060919975 DK0060919892 DK0060919702 DK0060919629 DK0060919546 DK0060919462 DK0060919389 DK0060919116 DK0060919033 DK0060905404 DK0060905321 DK0060905248 DK0060905164 DK0060905081 DK0060899680 DK0060899417 DK0060884815 DK0060884658 DK0060884575 DK0060884302 DK0060881472 DK0060881399 DK0060881209 DK0060879658 DK0060867992 DK0060867562 DK0060867489 DK0060867216 DK0060867133 DK0060865780 DK0060864700 DK0060864627 DK0060864544 DK0060864460 DK0060864387 DK0060864114 DK0060849669 DK0060849586 DK0060849313 DK0060849230 DK0060849156

