6 April 2020

Amendment of final terms for exchanged traded products with copper, silver and gold futures as underlying asset

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer’s prospectus for warrants & certificates (the relevant prospectus is stated in the final terms for the instrument), to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The definition of Roll Date(s) in the existing incorrect final terms refers to a rolling of futures contracts that doesn’t reflect how such futures contracts are traded by the issuer in order to hedge the instruments. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

Roll Date(s): Any day from and including the fifth Scheduled Trading Day in the month prior to expiration of the relevant futures contract.

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

FI4000391586 FI4000367925 FI4000348370 FI4000348362 FI4000344775 FI4000316138 FI4000316120 FI4000316112 FI4000316104 FI4000316096 FI4000316088 FI4000316070 FI4000316062 FI4000316054 FI4000316047 FI4000316039 FI4000316021 FI4000309430 FI4000309422 FI4000309414 FI4000309406 FI4000285937 FI4000285929 FI4000285911 FI4000285903 FI4000285895 FI4000285887 FI4000285879 FI4000285861 FI4000276159 FI4000276142 FI4000276134 FI4000275920 FI4000266283 FI4000266275 FI4000266135 FI4000261680 FI4000261664 FI4000261656 FI4000261631 FI4000256524 FI4000256433 FI4000256425 FI4000256417 FI4000256409 FI4000256391 FI4000256383 FI4000256375 FI4000254529 FI4000254511 FI4000254503 FI4000254495 FI4000254487 FI4000254479 FI4000254438 FI4000254420 FI4000254412 FI4000254404 FI4000254180 FI4000254172 FI4000254164 FI4000254156 FI4000254149 FI4000254131 FI4000254057 FI4000254040 FI4000254032 FI4000254024 FI4000254016 FI4000254008 FI4000253992

